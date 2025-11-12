Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Castings (LON:CGS)

Castings (LON:CGS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 335 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.37% from the company’s current price.

Castings Stock Performance

CGS stock traded up GBX 21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 255. 75,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,321. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.60. Castings has a 52-week low of GBX 224 and a 52-week high of GBX 332. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 254.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 268.98.

Castings (LON:CGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Castings had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 7.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Castings will post 17.2492837 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Castings Company Profile

In other Castings news, insider Steve Mant acquired 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 254 per share, for a total transaction of £20,002.50. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

Featured Articles

