HC Wainwright Boosts Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) Price Target to $15.00

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 310.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARTV. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Price Performance

ARTV traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.65. 333,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,565. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.06.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Artiva Biotherapeutics will post -4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Artiva Biotherapeutics

In other news, CEO Fred Aslan sold 25,500 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 356,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,326. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $79,000.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Further Reading

