Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Down 6.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) were down 6.9% on Wednesday after Jones Trading downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.4810. Approximately 3,508,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,152,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $9.00 target price on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $32,517.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 55,266 shares in the company, valued at $960,523.08. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William J. Chase acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 134,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,970.79. The trade was a 288.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 114,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 76.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.44.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 774.94%.The company’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

