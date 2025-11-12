Antero Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 28,517 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 203% compared to the average volume of 9,402 put options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AR shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $166,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 295,917 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,831.95. This trade represents a 1.72% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Antero Resources by 91.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,451 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 12.1% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AR stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,698,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,124. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.12. Antero Resources has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

