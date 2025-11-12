NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NEWTI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on December 1st

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Trading Up 1.2%
NASDAQ NEWTI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08. NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $26.57.
About NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028
