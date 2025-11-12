InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on November 28th

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

InPlay Oil Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of IPO traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.32. 75,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of C$6.54 and a twelve month high of C$13.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.52. The stock has a market cap of C$370.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Darren W. Dittmer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 172,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,071,728. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Douglas Bartole sold 7,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.38, for a total transaction of C$87,500.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 341,810 shares in the company, valued at C$3,889,797.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,389 shares of company stock valued at $120,251. Insiders own 25.31% of the company’s stock.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp is oil development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties, and the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company’s operations are focused on a concentrated light oil asset base located in West Central Alberta.

