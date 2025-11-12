Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on December 1st

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a 13.2% increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Selective Insurance Group has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Selective Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $8.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIGI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $79.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,207. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.64. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $103.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SIGI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.75.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

