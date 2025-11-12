Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (NYSE:TEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13, Zacks reports. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion.

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.27. 226,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,405. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -442.15 and a beta of 1.35. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom by 321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 104,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 79,893 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in the second quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $8.20 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TEO

About Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.