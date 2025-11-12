Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (NYSE:TEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13, Zacks reports. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion.
Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TEO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.27. 226,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,405. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -442.15 and a beta of 1.35. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom by 321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 104,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 79,893 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in the second quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TEO
About Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- CleanSpark Secures $1.15B, Stock Drops—Here’s Why It’s an Opportunity
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Why Bulls Should Want a Bigger Drop in Palantir Stock
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Papa John’s $2.7 Billion Takeover Bid: A Price on Untapped Value
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.