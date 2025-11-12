Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (NYSE:TEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion.

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom Price Performance

TEO stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.13. 111,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,999. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -437.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEO shares. Scotiabank upgraded Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $8.20 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research lowered Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom by 21.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the second quarter worth approximately $578,000.

About Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

