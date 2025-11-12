MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.58%.

MIND C.T.I. Price Performance

MNDO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. 71,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,807. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.65. MIND C.T.I. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MIND C.T.I. in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of MIND C.T.I.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND C.T.I. stock. Glenorchy Capital Ltd increased its stake in MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,808 shares during the quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd owned about 1.34% of MIND C.T.I. worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.

