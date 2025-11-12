Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE ARDC traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 30,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,096. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $15.62.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDC. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 216,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 83,889 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 46,322 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 214,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 13,894 shares during the period.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.