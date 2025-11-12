Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Stock

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s previous close.

EGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $200.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $183.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.80.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $178.42. 75,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,897. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $137.67 and a 52 week high of $188.89.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.88 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 35.58%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.940-8.980 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.300-2.340 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,250. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.9% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 300,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,660,000 after acquiring an additional 31,805 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $910,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 45.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 254,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,019,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

