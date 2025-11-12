RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $81.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RDNT. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on RadNet from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT traded down $3.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.38. 652,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,065. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.98. RadNet has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $85.85. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.89 and a beta of 1.58.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $522.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Stolper sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $2,586,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 68,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,406.68. This represents a 33.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total transaction of $100,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 54,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,075.10. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,098 shares of company stock worth $8,269,445. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in RadNet by 507.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,272,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,290,000 after buying an additional 1,063,516 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 14,163.6% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 823,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,765,000 after purchasing an additional 817,808 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,657,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,417,000 after acquiring an additional 743,922 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in RadNet by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,214,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,404,000 after purchasing an additional 712,270 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,394,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,364,000 after buying an additional 618,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

