Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16, Zacks reports.

Leap Therapeutics Stock Up 418.6%

Shares of LPTX traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.27. 606,499,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,980,580. The firm has a market cap of $94.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38. Leap Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $3.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Leap Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leap Therapeutics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report) by 470.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,280,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056,047 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 3.09% of Leap Therapeutics worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

