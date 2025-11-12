Insider Selling: UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Director Sells $30,000.00 in Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) Director William Edward Mitchell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UMH Properties Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of UMH Properties stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,230. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $20.03.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 1,125.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the first quarter worth $35,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 74.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UMH shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Stories

