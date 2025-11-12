Insider Buying: Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) CFO Acquires 7,600 Shares of Stock

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) CFO Gary Gerson purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $83,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,360. The trade was a 48.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gary Gerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 11th, Gary Gerson acquired 300 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $3,315.00.

On Thursday, November 6th, Gary Gerson bought 500 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325.00.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 378,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,898. The firm has a market cap of $540.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24. Gladstone Commercial Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 18.67%.The firm had revenue of $40.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.7%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter worth $945,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 112,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 19,742 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $13.00 price target on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.00.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

