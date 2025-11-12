Insider Selling: Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) Director Richard Kerley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.99, for a total transaction of $284,495.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,594.31. This represents a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cavco Industries Trading Down 0.6%
Cavco Industries stock traded down $3.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $572.90. The company had a trading volume of 44,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,749. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $551.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.64. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $393.53 and a 52 week high of $602.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.21.
Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $556.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.92 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 8.99%. On average, analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cavco Industries
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on CVCO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cavco Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Cavco Industries
About Cavco Industries
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cavco Industries
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Papa John’s $2.7 Billion Takeover Bid: A Price on Untapped Value
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Is Qualcomm Up 40% or Down 20%? 2 Contrarian Takes
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Guardian Pharmacy Stock Pops on Q3 Strength and Upbeat Forecast
Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.