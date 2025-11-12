Insider Selling: Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) Director Richard Kerley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.99, for a total transaction of $284,495.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,594.31. This represents a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cavco Industries Trading Down 0.6%

Cavco Industries stock traded down $3.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $572.90. The company had a trading volume of 44,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,749. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $551.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.64. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $393.53 and a 52 week high of $602.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $556.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.92 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 8.99%. On average, analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cavco Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Cavco Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVCO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cavco Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.00.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

