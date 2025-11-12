Jason Honeyman Sells 19,752 Shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) insider Jason Honeyman sold 19,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,767, for a total value of £546,537.84.
Jason Honeyman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 3rd, Jason Honeyman purchased 5,839 shares of Bellway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,636 per share, for a total transaction of £153,916.04.
Bellway Price Performance
Shares of Bellway stock traded down GBX 22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,772. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,717. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,495.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,586.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Bellway p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 2,134 and a one year high of GBX 2,998. The stock has a market cap of £3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46.
Bellway announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,489 price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,150 to GBX 3,300 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,090 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,194.75.
View Our Latest Report on Bellway
About Bellway
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bellway
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Papa John’s $2.7 Billion Takeover Bid: A Price on Untapped Value
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Is Qualcomm Up 40% or Down 20%? 2 Contrarian Takes
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Guardian Pharmacy Stock Pops on Q3 Strength and Upbeat Forecast
Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.