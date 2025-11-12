Mark Robson Acquires 116 Shares of Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) insider Mark Robson acquired 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,451 per share, with a total value of £5,163.16.

Mark Robson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, Mark Robson bought 25 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,451 per share, for a total transaction of £1,112.75.

Morgan Sindall Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON MGNS traded down GBX 25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,460. The stock had a trading volume of 2,829,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,709. The firm has a market cap of £2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. Morgan Sindall Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,900 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,995. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,527.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,296.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MGNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 4,600 to GBX 5,000 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 5,000 to GBX 5,250 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,016.67.

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc, the Partnerships, Fit Out and Construction Services Group, reported an annual revenue of £4.5bn in the full year 2024. The Group employs over 8,000 employees and operates in the public, regulated and private sectors. It reports through six divisions of Partnership Housing, Mixed Use Partnerships, Fit Out, Construction, Infrastructure and Property Services.

