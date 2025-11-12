BXP (NYSE:BXP) EVP Sells $1,215,198.46 in Stock

BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) EVP John Stroman sold 16,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $1,215,198.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.31. 441,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,797. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. BXP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $84.75.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $871.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.88 million. BXP had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. BXP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -220.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BXP from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Compass Point lowered BXP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BXP from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 target price on shares of BXP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on BXP from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BXP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of BXP by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BXP by 16.7% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 114,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BXP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,001,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,385 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BXP by 1.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its position in BXP by 801.4% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 107,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 95,948 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

