Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) EVP Sells $45,194.00 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) EVP Dale Burks sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $45,194.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,272.80. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dale Burks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, Dale Burks sold 1,002 shares of Standard Motor Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $38,486.82.

Shares of NYSE:SMP traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 62,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,553. The company has a market cap of $870.83 million, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.68. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $42.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.22. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $498.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $925,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 405.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,990 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40,898 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 14.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMP shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

