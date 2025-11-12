Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Vistra (VST)

Vistra (NYSE: VST) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/7/2025 – Vistra had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $237.00 to $243.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Vistra had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $236.00 to $245.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Vistra had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/27/2025 – Vistra is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Vistra is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Vistra is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Vistra was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – Vistra had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/3/2025 – Vistra had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $229.00 to $236.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Vistra had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/25/2025 – Vistra had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $207.00 to $223.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2025 – Vistra had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $248.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2025 – Vistra had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $241.00.

9/22/2025 – Vistra is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2025 – Vistra was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/17/2025 – Vistra was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 9,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $1,853,964.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,491,354.10. This trade represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 723,910 shares of company stock valued at $148,086,569. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

