Reviewing SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) & Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY)

Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY – Get Free Report) and SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Orange has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Orange alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of Orange shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of SoftBank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Profitability

Orange pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. SoftBank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. SoftBank Group pays out 2.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Orange and SoftBank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange N/A N/A N/A SoftBank Group 23.99% 12.80% 3.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orange and SoftBank Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange 0 2 0 1 2.67 SoftBank Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orange and SoftBank Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange $43.57 billion 1.01 $2.35 billion N/A N/A SoftBank Group $47.57 billion 4.26 $7.71 billion $4.05 17.53

SoftBank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Orange.

Summary

SoftBank Group beats Orange on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orange

(Get Free Report)

Orange S.A. provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages. It also sells mobile handsets, mobile terminals, broadband equipment, connected devices, and accessories. In addition, the company provides IT and integration services comprising unified communication and collaboration services, such as LAN and telephony, consultancy, integration, and project management; hosting and infrastructure services, including cloud computing; customer relations management and other applications services; security services; and video conferencing, as well as sells related equipment. Further, it offers national and international roaming services; online advertising services; and mobile virtual network operators, network sharing, and mobile financial services, as well as sells equipment to external distributors and brokers. Orange S.A. markets its products and services under the Orange brand. The company was formerly known as France Telecom and changed its name to Orange S.A. in July 2013. Orange S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

About SoftBank Group

(Get Free Report)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services. It also provides internet advertising and e-commerce services; payment and financial services; ICT services products to enterprise customers; and communication device-related products and IoT equipment to retail customers. In addition, the company engages in design of microprocessor intellectual property and related technology; alternative investment management; ownership of professional baseball team; operation of baseball games; management and maintenance of baseball stadium and other sports facilities; distribution of video, voice, and data content via media businesses. Further, it engages in the certification services, security solutions, and Linux / OSS businesses; operation of comprehensive IT information site ITmedia; sale of indirect materials such as consumable supplies; facility management; planning and operation of fashion e-commerce website; operational support of brands' own e-commerce website; operation of fashion coordination app; management of few funds; generation of electricity from renewable energy sources; and supply and sale of electricity. The company was formerly known as SoftBank Corp. and changed its name to SoftBank Group Corp. in July 2015. SoftBank Group Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.