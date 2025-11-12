Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Summit Hotel Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Summit Hotel Properties has a payout ratio of -177.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

Summit Hotel Properties stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 149,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,384. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $610.93 million, a P/E ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 1.00%.The company had revenue of $177.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.