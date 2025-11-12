Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. Yatra Online had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.31%.

Yatra Online Price Performance

Shares of Yatra Online stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,924. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $105.84 million, a P/E ratio of 170.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Yatra Online to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yatra Online presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Yatra Online Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.