Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN) Posts Earnings Results

Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

SLXN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 21,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,247. Silexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $63.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.07.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Silexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silexion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Silexion Therapeutics LTD, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops RNA interference (RNAi)-based cancer drugs and delivery systems to treat malignant solid tumors. The company engages in the treatment of solid tumors through its proprietary LODER delivery platform. Its products comprise SiG12D-LODER that has completed pre-clinical studies and an open label Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Prostate-LODER, which is in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of prostate cancer; and GBM-LODER that is in pre-clinical studies to target Glioblastoma Multiform, a malignant primary brain tumor.

