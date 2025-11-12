Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10, Zacks reports.

Pharvaris Price Performance

NASDAQ:PHVS traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 105,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,961. Pharvaris has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of -2.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Pharvaris from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Pharvaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pharvaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pharvaris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

Institutional Trading of Pharvaris

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pharvaris by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Pharvaris by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 15,769 shares during the period.

Pharvaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.