Reviewing Adagio Medical (ADGM) & Its Rivals

Adagio Medical (NASDAQ:ADGM – Get Free Report) is one of 142 public companies in the “MED INSTRUMENTS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Adagio Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Adagio Medical and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adagio Medical 1 0 0 0 1.00 Adagio Medical Competitors 1180 3807 7144 267 2.52

As a group, “MED INSTRUMENTS” companies have a potential upside of 18.43%. Given Adagio Medical’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adagio Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

48.1% of Adagio Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “MED INSTRUMENTS” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Adagio Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “MED INSTRUMENTS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Adagio Medical has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adagio Medical’s competitors have a beta of 1.89, indicating that their average share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adagio Medical and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Adagio Medical $600,000.00 -$75.04 million -1.71 Adagio Medical Competitors $1.75 billion $196.07 million 5.48

Adagio Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Adagio Medical. Adagio Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Adagio Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adagio Medical N/A -248.26% -125.31% Adagio Medical Competitors -182.04% -90.31% -20.57%

Summary

Adagio Medical competitors beat Adagio Medical on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Adagio Medical

Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc., a developmental stage medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of ablation technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers treatment for cardiac arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, and ventricular tachycardia. The company’s product portfolio includes iCLAS atrial ultra-low temperature cryoablation (ULTC) catheter and accessories; vCLAS ventricular ULTC catheter; and Cryopulse atrial pulsed-field cryoablation catheter and accessories. The company is based in Laguna Hills, California.

