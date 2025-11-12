T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) and Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) Financial Contrast

Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) and T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Infobird has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T Stamp has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Infobird and T Stamp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infobird $1.44 million 4.44 -$2.10 million N/A N/A T Stamp $3.08 million 8.24 -$10.60 million ($2.63) -1.84

Infobird has higher earnings, but lower revenue than T Stamp.

Profitability

This table compares Infobird and T Stamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infobird N/A N/A N/A T Stamp -273.15% -235.67% -116.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Infobird and T Stamp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infobird 1 0 0 0 1.00 T Stamp 0 0 1 0 3.00

T Stamp has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 147.73%. Given T Stamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe T Stamp is more favorable than Infobird.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Infobird shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of T Stamp shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Infobird shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of T Stamp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Infobird

Infobird Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients. It also provides AI-powered cloud-based sales force management software, including intelligent quality inspection and intelligent training software to enable its clients to monitor, benchmark, and enhance the performances of agents; consumer product and retail store digitalization solutions; and other services, including software license selling, data analysis, and other professional services. The company serves corporate clients in the finance, education, public services, healthcare, and consumer products industries. Infobird Co., Ltd was founded in 2001 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About T Stamp

T Stamp Inc. develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility. It uses the Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token technology combined with a data architecture that can use one or multiple sources of biometric or other identifying data. The company also offers solutions for privacy and data protection, biometric multi-factor authentication, document validation, identity verification, geolocation, duplicate detection, age estimation, and biometric capture, as well as crypto security and compliance, and trusted message. It serves banking/fintech; humanitarian and development services; cryptocurrency and digital assets; biometrically secured email and digital communication; KYC/AML compliance; government and law enforcement; P2P transactions, social media, and sharing economy; and real estate, travel, and healthcare industries. T Stamp Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

