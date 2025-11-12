Analyzing Auna (NYSE:AUNA) & HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Auna and HealthEquity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Auna alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auna 5.49% 15.14% 3.60% HealthEquity 11.49% 12.04% 7.44%

Volatility and Risk

Auna has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthEquity has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auna 1 3 1 0 2.00 HealthEquity 0 2 11 1 2.93

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Auna and HealthEquity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Auna presently has a consensus target price of $10.70, suggesting a potential upside of 107.77%. HealthEquity has a consensus target price of $121.31, suggesting a potential upside of 20.48%. Given Auna’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Auna is more favorable than HealthEquity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.6% of HealthEquity shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of HealthEquity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Auna and HealthEquity”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auna $1.17 billion 0.33 $29.39 million $0.88 5.85 HealthEquity $1.27 billion 6.84 $96.70 million $1.65 61.02

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than Auna. Auna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthEquity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HealthEquity beats Auna on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auna

(Get Free Report)

Auna S.A., a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc. provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers flexible spending accounts; health reimbursement arrangements; and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation services, as well as administers pre-tax commuter benefit programs. It serves clients through a direct sales force; benefits brokers and advisors; and a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. HealthEquity, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Draper, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Auna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.