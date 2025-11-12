iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $117.98 and last traded at $117.83, with a volume of 16056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.81.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $619.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Financials ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 87,900.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 103.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

