Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.79 and last traded at $45.7250, with a volume of 157326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.58.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94.

Institutional Trading of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 45,560 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 363,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 17,329 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 37,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

Further Reading

