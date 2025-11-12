WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.82 and last traded at $67.8020, with a volume of 4467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.43.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Trading Up 0.6%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average of $64.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Equity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Envision Financial LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envision Financial LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

