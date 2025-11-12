Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $205.07 and last traded at $204.92, with a volume of 34661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.02.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.92.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

