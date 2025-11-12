ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $120.07 and last traded at $119.1880, with a volume of 1885286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.46.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Trading Up 2.5%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.57 and its 200 day moving average is $96.57. The company has a market cap of $734.14 million, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.79.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, November 20th. The 2-1 split was recently announced. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDOW. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 15.4% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 46.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 1st quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 21.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

Featured Stories

