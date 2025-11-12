ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $120.07 and last traded at $119.1880, with a volume of 1885286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.46.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.57 and its 200 day moving average is $96.57. The company has a market cap of $734.14 million, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.79.
ProShares UltraPro Dow30 shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, November 20th. The 2-1 split was recently announced. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 19th.
ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.
