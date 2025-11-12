SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.14 and last traded at $36.12, with a volume of 114665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.98.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 186,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

