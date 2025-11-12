Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Mitie Group PLC. (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.4850.

Mitie Group Trading Up 2.3%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

