Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.91 and last traded at $73.8650, with a volume of 368713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The stock has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

