Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

The Bank of East Asia Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Bank of East Asia Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51.

Get Bank of East Asia alerts:

Bank of East Asia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 474.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th.

About Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.