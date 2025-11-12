Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Price Target Raised to GBX 640 at Jefferies Financial Group

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 530 to GBX 640 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Chemring Group from GBX 630 to GBX 670 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 655.

Get Chemring Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CHG

Chemring Group Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of CHG traded down GBX 2 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 522. The stock had a trading volume of 768,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.42. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 563.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 533.69. Chemring Group has a 12-month low of GBX 297.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 614.

In related news, insider Pete Raby purchased 6,000 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 544 per share, for a total transaction of £32,640. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemring Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a specialist manufacturing and technology business creating market-leading innovative solutions to meet our customers’ complex needs.

Using our extensive science and engineering expertise, we turn ideas into reality, designing and developing critical solutions that protect and safeguard in unpredictable environments in today’s increasingly unstable world.

We achieve this by innovating at every stage of the value chain, from research and development (“R&D”) through to design, manufacture and in-service support, working closely with our customers to deliver products, services and solutions for mission-critical success.

Our customer base spans national defence organisations, security and law enforcement agencies, as well as commercial markets such as space and transport.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.