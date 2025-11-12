Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target to GBX 736

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 820 to GBX 736 in a report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

LRE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, July 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 645 target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 670 to GBX 700 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 600 to GBX 625 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 696 to GBX 725 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancashire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 686.20.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lancashire

Lancashire Trading Down 2.7%

Insider Buying and Selling

Lancashire stock traded down GBX 18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 654. The company had a trading volume of 31,816,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 33.62. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 650.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 616.86. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 505 and a 1 year high of GBX 700.

In other news, insider Bryan Joseph acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 609 per share, with a total value of £7,308. Also, insider Philip Broadley bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 637 per share, for a total transaction of £29,939. 4.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lancashire

(Get Free Report)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.