Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given New $960.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $930.00 to $960.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PH. Wall Street Zen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $825.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $860.71.

NYSE:PH traded down $7.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $850.68. The stock had a trading volume of 278,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,141. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $869.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $762.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $717.96.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $29,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

