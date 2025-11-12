Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by Cantor Fitzgerald

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded Astria Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Astria Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Astria Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astria Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXS traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $12.54. 972,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,004. Astria Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $707.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.13). On average, analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 4,607.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,039 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 641,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 550,706 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,522,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,238,000 after purchasing an additional 342,000 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,608,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.