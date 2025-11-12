CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 39831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAIXY. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CaixaBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CAIXY

CaixaBank Stock Up 1.7%

About CaixaBank

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12.

(Get Free Report)

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.