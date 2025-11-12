Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Up 9.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $1.00 to $3.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.1550. Approximately 1,616,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,557,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IRWD. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.34.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IRWD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.5%

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $142,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 801.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 50,675 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 411.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 293,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 235,800 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 39,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 719.8% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 198,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 174,200 shares during the period.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $514.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 0.37.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.The business had revenue of $122.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.22 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.