InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million.

InflaRx Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.58. 4,595,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,201. InflaRx has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $105.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InflaRx

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in InflaRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in InflaRx by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on IFRX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on InflaRx in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on InflaRx from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

