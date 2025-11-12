Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 1.86%.

Sypris Solutions Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:SYPR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,266. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $47.90 million, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sypris Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

