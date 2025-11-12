Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading 16.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 1,787,583 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 742% from the average daily volume of 212,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.
