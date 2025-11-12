American States Water Company (AWR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.504 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

American States Water has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 71 years. American States Water has a dividend payout ratio of 57.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American States Water to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

American States Water stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.55. 53,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,286. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average of $75.64. American States Water has a 1-year low of $69.45 and a 1-year high of $86.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.79 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the second quarter worth $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 610.5% during the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American States Water by 337.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in American States Water by 14,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in American States Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

