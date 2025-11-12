Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0013 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of PNE traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.86. The company had a trading volume of 115,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,399. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$308.56 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of -0.32. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.51 and a 1 year high of C$0.98.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$39.95 million for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pine Cliff Energy will post 0.0099907 EPS for the current year.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd is a Canadian natural gas focused, exploration and production company. It is mainly engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company owns a Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Ghost Pine/Three Hills and Camrose/Viking areas of Central Alberta, several gas assets in Southeast Alberta and Southwest Saskatchewan, non-operated properties in the Sundance, Harmattan, and Garrington areas of Alberta and others.

